UAE Tech Podcast: Karim Ibrahim on Web3 and Gaming In the Metaverse

If you were around in the 1980-1990s, gaming arcades like Pac-Man, Streetfighter, DonkeyKong or gaming publishers like Namco were a part of popular culture. Today their status is referenced in movies like Mr. Robot, Tron or basically anything set in that period. Over the past two years, Gen Z have enjoyed social and collaborative gaming over the internet, on platforms like Axie and Roblux.





Robocom VR is a fascinating company, in part because it seems to encompass various elements of gaming history. On the one hand, they run one of the world’s largest VR parks in Dubai, with a new park opening soon. At the same time as operating these VR rigs and location based theme parks, they have a team of game-developers building licensed properties for well-known brands like Hasbro.

The challenge ahead for the company, and for CEO Karim Ibrahim, is how to integrate the hardware and intellectual property verticials of this business, with the infrastructure of Web3. How will blockchain reshape the economics of gaming? What role will VR-based location rigs play in global esports?



So this is a story about a Lebanese company based in the UAE, working to integrate VR theme parks, with intellectual property and Web3 blockchain based tokenization. Maybe there is hope for the metaverse, after all…

