UAE Tech Podcast with Scott Page: Welcome to the Machine

Scott Page talks so fluently on NFTs and emerging Web3 infrastructure, that it’s almost easy to forget his previous incarnations as a saxophone and rhythm guitarist for Pink Flloyd, Supertramp and Toto.





Scott grew up around the storied Sound City Studios, where his Dad Bill Page introduced him to Music, TV, Radio and technology. As a young man, Page was cast in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and in The Young and the Restless. Scott went on to found or partner in a generation of tech companies, working with the likes of Quincy Jones, Monty Python and others.

So it’s fair to say that Scott knows a little about the entertainment industry. Why did the past have better music, but more centralized music contracts? How are NFTs saving artists in LA? And why is there a darkness, as well as opportunity, in generative AI?

