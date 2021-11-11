UAE Tech Podcast: Sensorium on Dancing in the Metaverse

Sensorium describes itself as “building the future of the senses” in the metaverse. Global artists such as David Guetta, Carl Cox and Armin Van Buren have signed up for live and pre-recorded performances in ‘Prism World’, a VR and metaverse enabled music entertainment experience described as ‘immersive’ and literally “out of this world.”







The Sensorium website features sharp video trailers of what these experiences look like. Elsewhere, Motion World and Sensorium starship AI powered avatars with blockchain based ‘Senso tokens’, NPC Dating and generative services such as real-time virtual DJs are all part of this high-profile concept.



The company was founded in 2018 by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, former owner of the Brooklyn Nets. Jay’z Tidal invested 7 million in Sensorium tokens in August of 2020.

We were lucky enough to speak with Deputy CEO, Alex Blagirev, on the tech infrastructure and business logic behind Sensorium; we even had a sneak peak demo of a gp3 AI enabled talking avatar, after the episode.



So stay tuned to find out more about VR on the blockchain, the ethereum fork and how an experiment in Russian banking tech led to gyrating AI enabled avatars, in the metaverse.

This episode was recorded with the generous support of the podcast studio at the Rove Hotel Downtown

