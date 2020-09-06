UAE Tech Podcast: Sharaf DG Energy on the Beauty of Rooftops and Solar Power

When it comes to energy, the UAE is famous for one resource: oil, down in the ground. You might be surprised to learn that actually, oil is only the second most abundant natural resource - the first is sunlight, up in the sky.
From the Mohammed Bin Rashed Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, to new ways of building distributed greener power systems, this week we’re discussing energy diversification with Sanjay Dabur, Vice-President and Head of Energy Business at Sharaf DG Energy.
If you live in the UAE the Sharaf DG electronic stores are visible local brand - what you might not know is that a branch of the company is working to move out of the malls, and onto your rooftop.
