UAE Tech Podcast: Startup Nation Central

It’s been two years since the Abraham Accords were signed between the UAE and Israel, in September 2020. Fast-forward to March 2022, and the world is a slightly different place. Dubai is coming towards the end of hosting Expo2020.



We’re still wearing face masks, but there are signs COVID-19 is beginning to subside. There are other developments on the horizon too, including increasing evidence of tech diplomacy between the two countries.







Eliran Elimelech is VP of Strategic Partnerships at Startup Nation Central, an independent non-profit connecting business, government and NGO leaders across the world with Israeli innovation expertise.

The UAE Minister for Water and Food Security, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, recently visited the center to explore agri-food and water technologies. Both are sectors of strategic interest that speakers on the UAE Tech Podcast have specifically highlighted in the past.

The UAE Minister for Water and Food Security, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, recently visited the center to explore agri-food and water technologies. Both are sectors of strategic interest that speakers on the UAE Tech Podcast have specifically highlighted in the past

A former commercial attache in Beijing, Eliran provides an insight into the kind of tech diplomacy taking place at Startup Nation Central and moots the idea that long-term, collaborating in training tech talent might be the smartest way to reflect the spirit of the Accords.

What is UAE Tech Podcast?

The UAE Tech Podcast : Expo Edition is distributed by Al Bawaba Business. To sponsor a single episode or a series of themed episodes please contact our editorial team or download a sponsorship press-pack

Check out our previous previous episodes here.