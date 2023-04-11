UAE Tech Podcast: StartupBoat & Helping Humans

What if in the race to scale, we’ve forgotten the bigger picture. What if despite all the moonshot thinking, we’ve forgotten about human beings? Paula Schwarz is half Greek and German, has spent time in China, Africa, United States and elsewhere, and wants to create technology that helps people.







In 2015 she had a coming-of-age moment, when Syrian refugees washed up on the shores of her home island of Samos, while she was spending time there with friends. This event led her to experimenting with open source mobility solutions, logistical connection hubs, NFT art auctions and much more.

Talking to Paula, she seems a cautious proponent of technology as long as it serves a human purpose. She is also a critic of legacy institutions when it comes to impact, and effectiveness. This is an unusual episode at the intersection of tech and human aspiration. What if instead of registering, cataloging and surveilling human beings, technology could be repurposed to helping them start their lives anew?

