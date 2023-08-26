UAE Tech Podcast: Transhumanism & Human Augmentation

Hannes Sjöblad goes by the “nom de guerre” Hannes ‘Sapiens’: a reference, of course, to humankind, or perhaps the famous book by Yuval Noah Harari. The subject of our collective humanity has come into focus recently.







As the capability of AI has filtered into mainstream consciousness, the debate on our relationship to machines is no longer hypothetical. Hannes is Chief Disruption Officer at Epicenter in Stockholm, and founder at Dsruptive Subdermals, a deep tech company specialized in implantable microelectronics. He advises on biohacking and human augmentation.

In this episode we discuss Transhumanist beliefs, philosophy, recent geopolitics and secular and religious conceptions of what makes a human being. Our editorial team distrust the Transhumanists on issues such as physical human augmentation. We find the materialist and utilitarian definition of man as simply an evolved mammal to be a historical relic of post-war Europe.

At the same time, what we can all agree on, is that new debates are emerging, and a new frontier of co-operation with machines is on the horizon.



