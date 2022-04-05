UAE Tech Podcast: VESA on Art in Cyberspace

From Vedic-Bitcoin deities, to a 2017 Tesla minted as an NFT and driving around the streets of Dubai; Finnish artist VESA is at the epicenter of a rapidly evolving art market and creator community in the Middle East.



He rose to prominence through a body-painting of Bollywood actress Veena Malik in 2013, and began to explore the world of Bitcoin and Crypto-art not long after.

<br />

Chatting on a Saturday morning in Dubai, VESA is aware that technology has changed his life and his art. For example the NFT Tesla’s will soon be available to race in a metaverse. In the future you’ll be experiencing art in VR. Who wouldn't want that?



NFTs, Crypto and blockchain are reshaping the art market. But will they reshape art itself? And if so, what will that art look like? Will the artistic movements of the future be for the few, or everyone in cyberspace? What will their values be?

We’re all aware that NFTs, Crypto and blockchain are reshaping the art market. But will they reshape art itself? And if so, what will that art look like? Will the artistic movements of the future be for the few, or everyone in cyberspace? What will their values be?



Tune in for a tour-de-force on how art and creativity are the future of technology.



What is UAE Tech Podcast?

The UAE Tech Podcast : Expo Edition is distributed by Al Bawaba Business. To sponsor a single episode or a series of themed episodes please contact our editorial team or download a sponsorship press-pack

Check out our previous previous episodes here.