UAE tech podcast: Yalla market on data & 15 minute delivery

Leo Dovbenko is CEO and Co-Founder of YallaMarket and YallaHub, an aggregator providing ecommerce fulfillment and warehousing services.
What’s interesting about Leo is that he began his journey training as a software engineer, but found his real passion working in bars and swish restaurants as a student at Uni. Pretty soon he was working with big brands, and managing larger locations.
By combining experience in the F&B industry with software design, development and a clear enjoyment of business strategy, Leo found himself riding the coattails of a booming food-tech industry.
Tune in for a discussion on 15 minute delivery, the VC industry, the importance of data, and why quick commerce will be an increasing percentage of revenue for the high-street store going forwards.
