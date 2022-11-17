UAE Tech Podcast: Zbooni & cCommerce in the Middle East

For Ramy Assaf, the CEO of Zbooni, there are several trends changing how we buy and sell items online. Two of them are pretty clear. The first is led by social media. Be it sneakers on TikTok, a dress on Instagram or furniture items on Etsy, social media is having a massive influence on what is considered desirable, cool and contemporary.





Secondly, many consumers want to buy directly from the influencers they follow online. This is where Zbooni comes in. The idea is called “cCommerce”, or “collaborative commerce.” According to Investopedia, it means “the optimization of supply and distribution channels to capitalize on the global economy by using new technology efficiently.”

The key use-case for Zbonni is introducing checkout channels to social media, so that sellers can sell, and buyers can purchase and get an item shipped as easily as possible. While the UAE enjoys a growing range of effective ecommerce solutions for commerce, Zbooni is also based in markets such as Jordan, Egypt and KSA where such solutions are not always as readily accessible.

