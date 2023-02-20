UAE Tech Podcast: PROES on Radio Frequency & IOT

Saba Homami is CEO and Co-Founder of PROES, a French deep tech company based out of Grenoble which is producing a new generation of Radio Frequency technologies.

With an MSc in Physics alongside her business partner Jules, the company recently won a national award in France and at CES Las Vegas. RF technologies underly many of the innovations in 5G, IOT and Cybersecurity that we’ve discussed on the UAE Tech Podcast in the past.

How do these devices talk to each other? What are the challenges with communicating to a device underground, a drone in the sky, or devices in forests trying to avoid the breakout of a forest fire?

This problem is known in French as “Zone Blanche”, or in English as a “Black Spot”; areas with little or no communications and radio infrastructure. Can a French startup help innovate across the communication stack, and why is the UAE such a promising market?

