UAE Tops the World in Global Key ICT Indices

The UAE has been ranked first in the world in several global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) competitiveness indicators.

The index that measures the development and quality of the communications infrastructure around the world in 2020 ranked the UAE first in the world in the rate of mobile broadband Internet subscriptions per 100 inhabitants and the index of public-private partnership and its impact on technological development.

The UAE also came first in the world in the index of competition in the Internet and telephone sectors, the government’s purchase of advanced technology products, and the first in the world in the speed of mobile broadband, and the highest fibre-to-home penetration rate, according to a report issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

According to the report, under the title “UAE is a pioneering country in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector 2020,” the UAE continued its global leadership in the competitiveness indicators that measure the rate of subscriptions to mobile broadband Internet and mobile services in the countries of the world, as it ranked first in the world in the mobile broadband Internet subscriptions index and the mobile phone subscriptions index.

The report issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority under the title “UAE is a pioneering country in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector 2020” includes results achieved by the country in the telecommunications sector.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, head of the UAE Digital Government and director-general of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said the results are the result of a persistent and accumulated effort over the years in which the authority’s work teams have participated along with their partners in the private sector, mainly represented by Etisalat and Du.

In 2020, the UAE ranked first on the Arab and regional level in ICTs Pillar, ICT Access indicator, and ICT Use Indicator, according to the Global Innovation Index Report. The UAE also ranked first in the Arab region in Generic top-level domains (gTLDs), and in Country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs) (.ae).