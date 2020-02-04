UAE: Total Production Of Abu Dhabi's Economic Activities Amounted $345 Billion In 2018

The total production of all economic activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to Dh1,268.1 billion ($345 billion) in 2018 from Dh1,120.5 billion in 2017, a media report said.

The value added by all economic activities stood at Dh849 billion in 2018 compared to Dh733.5 billion in 2017, reported Emirates news agency Wam, citing an economic survey released by the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi.

The value added as a percentage of total production was 66.9 percent in the reference year compared to 65.5 percent in 2017.

The average value added per employee for all economic activities was Dh452,100 in 2018 compared to Dh349,700 in 2017.

The average production per employee was Dh675, 200 in 2018 agains Dh603,000 in 2017. The annual average compensation per employee increased by 1.4 percent from Dh87,700 in 2017 to Dh88,900 in 2018.

The intermediate consumption of all economic activities increased by 8.3 percent to Dh419.1 billion in 2018.

The number of employees in all economic activities reached 1,878,000 in 2018 compared with 1,858,300 in 2017.

The Mining and Quarrying activity represented 45.8 percent of the total value added of all economic activities for 2018, followed by the Construction with 11 percent.

The Financial and Insurance activity accounted for 8.8 percent, while Manufacturing represented 7.2 percent, with other activities comprising 27.3 percent of the total value added.