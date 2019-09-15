UAE: Tourist Visa Fee Waiver for Children Younger Than 18 Ends Today

As announced in July by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the tourist visa fee waiver for children younger than 18 travelling to UAE, accompanied by their parents, will end today.





The exemption is applicable for tourists travelling to the country from July 15 to September 15 every year.

The scheme was announced by the UAE Cabinet.

Residents welcomed the visa waiver for under-age children visiting the UAE saying it was a blessing for their relatives and family members who plan to have summer holidays in the emirates.