UAE: Tourists Can Soon Apply for a 5-Year Multi-Entry Visa

The UAE will introduce a new multiple-entry visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities as part of efforts to affirm the country's position as a global tourist destination, said a report.

The new visa scheme was approved by the UAE Cabinet during the Cabinet's first meeting during 2020 the Year of Preparation, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said a report in WAM.

The decision will be implemented during the first quarter of 2020, it said.



"The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the emirates," Sheikh Mohammed said.



During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Cabinet members reviewed the achievements of the UAE government in 2019. The meeting was held in the presence H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.



Another key decision made during the meeting was the introduction of a visa waiver for Mexican citizens travelling to the UAE. The decision, which comes as part of efforts to strengthen the UAE position both regionally and internationally, will improve existing bilateral relations with other countries the world through enhancing collaboration in tourism, economic and investment field. The decision will open up new prospects for UAE passport holders in tourism, investment and commerce and will facilitate their movements between the two countries. The decision will facilitate entry, exit and passage for nationals of both countries without the need to apply for visa, the report said.