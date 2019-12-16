UAE: Training for 18,000 National Jobseekers in an Attempt to Accelerate Emiratisation

As many as 18,000 Emiratis will be trained and are expected to be qualified for the UAE job market over the next three years, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced.

The announcement comes after the ministry inked a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi.

This will accelerate the process of Emiratisation in the country and will make improve the skills of citizens to suit the needs of the local job market.

All jobseekers are required to apply on the national training platform to benefit from the new initiative.