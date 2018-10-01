This UAE Transport Violation Can Cost You Dh 50,000!
The Abu Dhabi Department of Transport has issued a reminder regarding fines for owners of watercraft.
Residents who conceal or amend the engine or chassis number on a jet ski can face a hefty fine of up to Dh50,000.
Dubai Embraces Smart Modes of Transport
Abu Dhabi Inflation up 3.7% Driven by Transport Costs
Their jet ski can also be impounded and their license be suspended.
Earlier, the Department of Transport had issued another advisory for beachgoers regarding jet skis.
Based on the regulations for licensing, hiring and using personal watercrafts, "Operating a jet ski less than 200 metres from the beach" will attract a penalty.
First penalty will be Dh500, whereas the second and third penalties will be Dh1,000 and Dh2,000, respectively.
The third penalty will also incur the impounding of the jet ski for one month.
