UAE workers open to new opportunities – study

68% of UAE workers actively looking for new jobs

ALBAWABA – A global Page Group survey of almost 70,000 working adults revealed that 90 percent of all global respondents, and 95 percent of UAE workers who participated in the survey, are open to new opportunities in the job market.

Talent Trends is the largest study of skilled, white-collar professional, conducted by Page Group, the parent company of Michael Page.

Of the 625 respondents from the UAE, 68 percent said they are currently actively seeking new jobs or planning to go on a job hunt in the next six month.

Meanwhile, 27 percent are hesitant to look for a new job, given the economy, and responded that they’re waiting until the situation improves or the right opportunity arises.

In the meantime, the Great Resignation is yet to recede, as of 2022.

In fact, 2022 resignation figures were higher than 2021, at 29 and 15 percent, respectively.

About half of UAE workers, 54 percent, are in full-time office roles. Remote and hybrid work is becoming more common, at 11 and 35 percent, respectively.

Eight in ten UAE workers said they are satisfied with their current workloads and 51 percent are satisfied with their salaries, and the same 50%) percent feel content in their roles overall.

According to the survey, 49 percent of responders said work-life balance is the most important part of their job and opportunity assessment. Nearly one-third of the respondents, 32 percent, said they are willing to reject a promotion if they believe it will negatively impact their wellbeing.