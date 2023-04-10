  1. Home
  3. Emaar acquires 50.03% stake in Careem super app

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 10th, 2023 - 09:39 GMT
ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates's Emaar Group announced that it has acquired a 50.03 percent stake in the Careem Super App through a binding agreement with Uber.

The deal is worth $400 million, the firm said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Careem's ride-hailing business, which is fully owned by Uber, will be separated from the Careem Super App.

However, Uber will still have a stake in the app.

Customers will continue to use ride-sharing and all other services the app provides through a single platform, which is the Careem Super App.

