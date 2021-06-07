  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE's Emaar Property Sales In Dubai Soar 250 Percent

UAE's Emaar Property Sales In Dubai Soar 250 Percent

Published June 7th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
UAE's Emaar Property Sales In Dubai Soar 250 Percent
Sales reached 10.5 billion dirhams ($408.4 million). (Shutterstock)
Emaar Properties reported a 250 percent leap in property sales in Dubai in the first five months of the year.


Sales reached 10.5 billion dirhams ($408.4 million), the company said in a statement, adding it expects even higher growth for H1 2021.

“I am confident that the Dubai property market is once again a growth story for developers, in light of the UAE's wise policies, with Emaar perfectly positioned to capitalize on this,” its founder Mohamed Alabbar said.

Wealthy international investors have helped drive demand in Dubai's luxury segment despite a huge pipeline of upcoming supply in the wider property market.

Emaar has revealed plans for new residential projects this year, including Golf Place Terraces in Dubai Hills Estate, Caya and Bliss in Arabian Ranches 3, and Palace Beach Residence in Emaar Beachfront.

Also ReadIs This the Best Time to Invest in the UAE's Real Estate Sector?Is This the Best Time to Invest in the UAE's Real Estate Sector?
Tags:EmaarEmaar PropertiesUAEPropertiesReal EstateDubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...