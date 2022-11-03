UAE's private sector adds jobs at fastest pace since July 2016

Dubai: The latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from S&P Global shows that the UAE’s private sector created new job at the "fastest pace since July 2016" as businesses added to their workforce on the strength of new orders/projects coming through, consolidating a strong finish to the year.

With bullish feedback about employment prospects sectors such as retail, travel services, construction all have seen - or will see - more recruitments in the near term, and with some increases on the pay scales UAE businesses should be better positioned to manage any further dip in global economic activity leading up to a recession after seeing the sixth straight month of new job creation.