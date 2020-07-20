Uber Launches Intercity New Bus Service in Egypt

Uber launched an intercity Bus service in Egypt as part of its plan to offer a wide range of products, according to a July 19 th press release.

The new service will start with roundtrip routes between Cairo and Alexandria, with plans to expand across other governorates in the coming months.

Riders will be offered eight journeys a day seven days a week. They can also pre-book their trips through the Uber app under ‘Bus routes’ in the menu bar.

Each route provides up to nine pick-up and drop off points across Cairo and Alexandria.

General Manager of Uber Egypt Ahmed Khalil commented, “We are honored to witness another global product launch from Egypt, especially following the last few tense months across the country and the world.”

A new service was recently launched by Uber, in collaboration with Abou Ghaly Motors, to serve passengers at Cairo International Airport.

In late 2019, Uber announced the expansion of its Bus service across Egypt.