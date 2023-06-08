UK announces hosting of first global AI summit

ALBAWABA - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced during a visit to Washington that the United Kingdom will host the world's first global summit on artificial intelligence this year, in an attempt to reach a common approach among nations to mitigate the risks associated with modern technology.

Prior to his talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Sunak stated, "Artificial intelligence has incredible potential to improve our lives, but we must ensure that it is developed and used in a safe manner."

The British Prime Minister continued, "Throughout history, we have invented revolutionary modern technologies and harnessed them for the benefit of humanity. And that is what we must do again."

The summit is expected to be held in the autumn and will bring together "countries with similar intellectual orientations" to establish a regulatory response, according to a spokesperson for Sunak, following an invitation issued by the G7 last month in Japan.

The spokesperson denied that the summit aims to balance efforts to explore artificial intelligence for oppressive purposes like those pursued by China and Russia, according to their statement.

Sunak stated, "I believe we should have confidence in our country's leadership when it comes to artificial intelligence because the facts prove it."