UK: Flybe Airline Crisis Deepens As 2,000 Staff Could Lose Their Jobs

Published January 14th, 2020 - 10:12 GMT
Flybe is holding talks with government officials from the business and transport departments for a bail out. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The company could collapse if it is unable to secure a rescue deal.

Four months after Thomas Cook's dramatic collapse, British regional airline Flybe is on the brink of going bust after losses soared, putting 2,000 jobs at risk and hundreds of flights being cancelled. 

The Exeter-based company is Europe's biggest regional airline and flies 8.5 million passengers a year to 170 destinations across the continent.

Sky News reported that Flybe is holding talks with government officials from the business and transport departments for a bail out.

This comes a year after being bailed out by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium, as Flybe is still trying to secure additional financing amid mounting losses. Flybe, which handles over half of Britain's domestic flights outside London, could collapse if it is unable to secure a rescue deal. 

While according to a report in Metro.co.uk, panicked passengers complained about the uncertainty on twitter after Flybe chose to remain tight-lipped about the reports.

A Flybe spokeswoman said, 'Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned. We don't comment on rumour or speculation'.

