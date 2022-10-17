  1. Home
  3. UK: Hunt Reverses Tax Plan, Reviews Energy Price Support

Published October 17th, 2022 - 11:12 GMT
Jeremy Hunt. (Source: Shutterstock)

Britain's new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, on Monday reversed "almost all" tax-cutting measures unveiled in last month's budget after they rocked markets.

"We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced... three weeks ago," Hunt said in a televised statement, conceding last month's budget from his predecessor had harmed public finances.

Hunt also said that his department would review retaining its energy support package for consumers beyond this winter, as the government retreats on much of its economic agenda amid a cost of living crisis.

"I'm announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year," Hunt said in a short televised address, ahead of a longer statement on the various U-turns in parliament later.

