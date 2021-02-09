UK: London's "Skinniest House" Listed for $1.3 Million

A 6-foot-wide home billed as "possibly the skinniest house in London" is being listed for sale online with an asking price of $1.3 million.

Real estate agency Winkworth said the 1,034-square-foot home, which boasts five stories and a width of only 6 feet, is situated in the Shepherd's Bush area of west London and is comparable to the living quarters on a "luxury yacht."

The narrow home originally was a hat shop and converted into a home by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, Winkworth said.

"It's quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down," David Myers, the Winkworth agent handling the sale, told CNN.

"It started life as a hat shop, was converted by a fashion photographer -- the ultimate designer house."