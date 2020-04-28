UK: Top Shelf Executives Seeking Help As Lockdown Takes Toll on Mental Health

A luxury mental health clinic that has treated some of Britain's top executives has seen a spike in the numbers seeking help since the coronavirus lockdown.

Paracelsus Recovery, which operates rehab clinics in London and Zurich, said the rise in requests was mostly from high-flying businessmen who were struggling to adapt to their new style of life.

The Swiss business prides itself on privacy and has treated clients from royalty and Hollywood stars to millionaire bosses.

But the Covid-19 lockdown particularly seems to have affected the business world's elite, according to the Paracelsus' chief executive Marta Ra, a former banker.

Part of this is due to fears about their job security, how they will make ends meet in their company with little income, and whether a business will pick up when the lockdown ends.

But a number of high-flyers are struggling for other reasons, Ra explained.

Successful executives often live and breathe their job, leaving little room for anything else. Now, many are either stuck working at home alone or are spending unprecedented amounts of time with their family.

Ra said: 'Some of them are realising: 'Oh my god, who have I married?' or 'Who is this person?'

'People who have always sent their children to boarding school, or don't see them from the morning to the evening, are now spending time with them and realise they don't know them. These sorts of situations can cause people to feel anxious or depressed.'

For the elite business leaders who have found themselves isolating alone that too can prove crippling, said Ra.

'People who are now alone, some of them are really struggling with that. Maybe those types of people are the ones that always go out in the evenings to social events – to the theatre, to the gym, or usually just come home to sleep, shower and go out.

'And the old-school workaholics are used to being super busy and having a thousand people around them and commanding them and being the centre of attention – they're suddenly stuck on their own and they're like a king with no kingdom.'

In both cases the change of routine can leave people floundering, Ra said. Added to that, those who may have been hiding an addiction to drugs or alcohol are forced to confront it, either because they can no longer get easy access to the legal or illegal substance, or because of their partner notices.

Ra advises people who are dealing with increased anxiety or depression due to the Covd19 pandemic to minimise their usage of social media.

She added that it is important to observe thought processes, and try to 'uninstall an unhealthy thinking pattern'.