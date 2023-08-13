ALBAWABA – Despite Russian warnings and threats, Ukraine is registering ships to go through the Black Sea corridor, Reuters reported Saturday, via a local news agency.

Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” through the Black Sea Thursday to release cargo ships trapped in Ukrainian ports since Russia withdrew from the deal in June. Some non-grain container ships have also been stuck there since the war began in February 2022, as reported by Reuters.

But, a local news agency reported Saturday that the corridor is now open for shipping, according to an official navy spokesperson.

This new corridor is a test of Russia's de facto blockade since Moscow announced in June they will be targeting ships in the Black Sea going to or from Ukrainian ports.

"Registration is now open and the coordinator is already working," Interfax Ukraine quoted Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk as saying.

He gave no more details while an industry source told Reuters on Friday that no ships had yet passed through the corridor.

"Of course, everything will take place under the supervision of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We are doing everything we can to ensure security," Pletenchuk said.

Russia has not stated as to whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety, according to Reuters.

At least initially, the route would be accessible to vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the war began, which were not covered by the deal that opened the ports for grain shipments last year.

Whether or not grain shipping will effectively resume in Ukraine remains to be seen.