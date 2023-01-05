Ukraine's economy slides over 30% in 2022

ALBAWABA — Ukraine's gross domestic product fell over 30% in 2022 due to the war with Russia said Minister of Economic Development and Trade Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday.

Svyrydenko said in a statement that the country's economy suffered its largest loss since it won independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"The successes of Ukraine's defense forces on the front lines, the coordinated work of the government and businesses, the unbreakable spirit of the population and the speed of rebuilding damaged critical infrastructure units and also systemic financial support from international donors have allowed us to keep up the economic front and continue our movement towards victory," Svyrydenko said.

The economy ministry, who is also First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, said Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure continued to put pressure on business activity and sentiment, but that the economic downfall was less than initially expected.

Ukraine's economy is export-led, but exports have slumped 35% compared with 2021.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but with limited access to vital Black Sea ports since the invasion grain exports have fallen sharply, but still accounted for the bulk of the country's exports in 2022.