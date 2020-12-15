Unlike Deteriorating Economy, Smuggling Operations from Lebanon to Syria On The Rise

SPEED READ Since 2012, Hezbollah has been relying on a network of illegal crossings linking the Lebanese Bekaa Valley and the western Qalamoun villages in the countryside of Damascus to smuggle goods, weapons and drugs into Syria, according to the Syrian Opposition Coalition.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition provided information to the committee drafting the Caesar Act in the US administration about “land routes and tunnels used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah to smuggle weapons, money and fuel to the Syrian regime.”



It stated: “Since 2012, Hezbollah has been relying on a network of illegal crossings linking the Lebanese Bekaa Valley and the western Qalamoun villages in the countryside of Damascus to smuggle goods, weapons and drugs into Syria. Four of these routes are main roads linking the borders between the two countries, in addition to other secondary crossings.”



The information also highlighted that there are powerful people and families in the towns between the two countries who oversee the smuggling of goods from Lebanon.



Lawyer Ashraf Al-Moussawi told Arab News: “The phenomenon of car theft has escalated in a frightening manner, until the number of stolen cars exceeded 136 in one month, at a rate of four to five cars per day.”



Al-Moussawi said that cars stolen from Lebanon are found in the Al-Suwayda car market, which publishes ads on social media under the title “A Key and a Car.”



“The victim can ask about their car by calling a phone number, through which he can agree to take back the car in exchange for a sum of money, and the car will be delivered at the Lebanese-Syrian border,” he said.



People, often ex-convicts or gang members, who take stolen cars from Beirut or Mount Lebanon to the border can make up to 2 million Lebanese pounds by doing this.



A security source told Arab News: “Some of those may be Lebanese security personnel on active duty lured by quick money. They may also be retired members of the military who have joined gangs. If this person transported, for instance, four cars per month, he receives five or six times his monthly salary. When he drives the car, he does not draw the attention of the security forces. Some of them were arrested in a manner similar to a security scandal, and they are still in detention.”