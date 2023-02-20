US Dollar steady amid robust data

ALBAWABA - The dollar remained steady on Monday, supported by a strong run of economic data in the United States.



The greenback firmed slightly against most major currencies in Asia trade, sending the sterling 0.06 percent lower to $1.2035, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).



It said against the Japanese yen, the dollar stood near a roughly two-month high at 134.11.



The Australian dollar rose 0.17 percent to $0.6890, having fallen close to 0.6 percent last week, Reuters reported, according to BNA.

Trading is likely to be thin on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day.