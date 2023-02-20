US Dollar steady amid robust data

  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2023 - 11:27 GMT
One dollar notes with the signature of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are unveiled at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility on December 8, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. The US dollar will bear two women's signatures for the first time, belonging to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba, officials said Thursday as they unveiled the banknotes. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP)
ALBAWABA - The dollar remained steady on Monday, supported by a strong run of economic data in the United States.

The greenback firmed slightly against most major currencies in Asia trade, sending the sterling 0.06 percent lower to $1.2035, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

It said against the Japanese yen, the dollar stood near a roughly two-month high at 134.11.


The Australian dollar rose 0.17 percent to $0.6890, having fallen close to 0.6 percent last week, Reuters reported, according to BNA. 

Trading is likely to be thin on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day.

