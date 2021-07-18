  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. US Envoy Warns Israel on West Bank in 'Dangerous' Economic Situation in West Bank

US Envoy Warns Israel on West Bank in 'Dangerous' Economic Situation in West Bank

Published July 18th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
US Envoy Warns Israel on West Bank in 'Dangerous' Economic Situation in West Bank
The Palestinian administration cannot afford to pay salaries because of the economic crisis and the political crisis in Palestine led to instability and a dangerous situation. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Hady Amr urges Israel to take steps to improve economic, political situation of Palestinian Authority

A US State Department official warned Israeli authorities on Friday that the Palestinian Authority is in a "difficult and dangerous" situation, economically and politically.

Also ReadWB: Israel's War on Gaza Caused $570 Million In Palestinian DamagesWB: Israel's War on Gaza Caused $570 Million In Palestinian Damages

After meeting Palestinian officials and NGOs, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, met officials from Israel’s foreign, finance and the regional cooperation ministries, according to the Walla News website.

Amr urged Israel to take steps to improve the economic and political situation of the Palestinian administration.

He said the Palestinian administration cannot afford to pay salaries because of the economic crisis and the political crisis in Palestine led to instability and a dangerous situation.

Also ReadWB: Israel's War on Gaza Caused $570 Million In Palestinian DamagesPalestine vs Israel: How Is Each Economy Doing?

He also noted economic steps Israel can take for the rapid improvement of the economic situation of the Palestinian Authority.

Amr's visit to the region lasted five days.

Tags:PalestineIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...