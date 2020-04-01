U.S. Federal Reserve Launches Repurchase Deal for International Monetary Authorities

Highlights
Foreign and international monetary authorities to temporarily exchange their US Treasury securities for USD.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday launched a temporary repurchase deal facility for foreign and international monetary authorities.
The move will help support the smooth functioning of financial markets and maintain the supply of credit to U.S. households and businesses, the Fed said in a statement.
Foreign and international monetary authorities will be able to temporarily exchange their U.S. Treasury securities held with the Fed for U.S. dollars.
