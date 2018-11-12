US Grants Turkey 25 Percent Exemption From Iran Sanctions
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said his country has been granted a 25-percent exemption from the U.S. sanctions on Iran, Mehr news agency reported citing a NDTV report.
“Of course 25 percent is still just an estimation and we haven’t received an exact number yet.” Fatih Dönmez said in an interview with Turkey’s NDTV.
The official further announced that Turkey will be able to continue purchasing Iranian gas for the next five or six years.
As Iran’s biggest natural gas customer, Turkey signed an agreement with the country in 1995 for importing natural gas from the Islamic Republic, the 20-year agreement was implemented in 2002 and Turkey will continue importing Iranian gas up to 2022.
The U.S. government reimposed the sanctions which had been lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama’s administration and five other world powers, on November 4.
