US opens inquiry on Tesla steering wheel issue



ALBAWABA — The United States auto safety regulator opened a preliminary inquiry into Tesla after getting complaints that the steering wheel can come off while being driven, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted on its website on Wednesday.



An inquiry into Elon Musk's electric auto company "has been opened to assess the scope, frequency and manufacturing processes associated with this condition," the statement said.

The investigation covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year.

On March 4, NHTSA opened a "preliminary evaluation" following two instances of "complete detachment" of the steering wheel while driving the Tesla Model Y SUVs, according to the website.

In both cases, the newly delivered vehicles were found to be missing a retaining bolt that attaches the steering wheel to the steering column, the case filing said.

The company is aggressively ramping up production to meet what Musk has described as essentially "infinite" demand for the vehicles as critics blast the company for deceptive marketing and question the safety of its vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tesla also announced a recall of 3,470 Model Y vehicles in the U.S. after learning bolts securing the second-row seat back frames may be loose in vehicles produced between May 23, 2022, and Feb. 5, 2023.

The NHTSA said loose seat frame bolts may reduce the performance of the seat belt system, resulting in increased injury risks during a crash.



