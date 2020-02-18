US Threatens To Cut Intelligence-Sharing Ties With Countries Using Huawei

US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with countries using China's Huawei technologies.

On Sunday, US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said Trump "instructed me to make clear that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information at the highest level."

Grenell said Trump had called him from Air Force One and instructed him to convey the message to Berlin.

This comes after the US Justice Department filed more charges against Huawei, accusing the Chinese tech giant of a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

The new indictment brought by federal prosecutors on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, alleges Huawei and its proxies conspired to steal intellectual property from six US firms.

The new charges add to an indictment unsealed in January 2019 that alleged Huawei stole trade secrets from US carrier T-Mobile. It also charged the Chinese firm with bank and wire fraud, obstructing justice, and violating sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Huawei was a "Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence."

Washington has been pressing its allies to ban Huawei from next-generation 5G mobile data networks, but European countries, especially France and Britain, said they will not bar the tech company from building 5G networks but will impose restrictions.

The US claims Huawei poses a security risk but the company denies the allegation. Beijing has characterized the US treatment of its tech firm as “economic bullying.”