US Urges Facebook, Twitter to Suspend Iranian leaders’ Accounts

“Right now, the regime shut down the internet because they’re trying to hide all of the death and tragedy the regime has been inflicting on thousands of protesters around the country,” he further said.
Special Representative for Iran Hook urges @Facebook, @instagram, and @Twitter to suspend the accounts of the Iranian regime’s leadership, who’ve shamelessly used social media to spew propaganda while shutting down the internet for ordinary Iranians. #Internet4Iran #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/8rMOdOtadC— Department of State (@StateDept) 23 novembre 2019
For 113 hours, from November 16 until Thursday, Iran was in the dark. Net Blocks, which tracks Internet connectivity, showed that at the 113th hour, a small return to connectivity had begun in Iran.
Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported that Tehran’s government claimed that five people have died since the beginning of the protests, but independent human rights groups stated that the toll have reached at least 100 people.
According to AFP, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram did not immediately to a request for comment.