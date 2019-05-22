US Warns Its Firms Against Using Chinese Drones

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned American firms against using Chinese-made drones amid escalating tensions between the two world powers.





DHS issued an alert on Monday warning US firms to assess Chinese-made drones as a potential risk to their data, CNN reported.

The US government has “strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access,” it warned as was quoted by CNN.

The warning against Chinese drones comes amid a US crackdown on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Washington has exerted pressure on Huawei by effectively banning American companies from selling or transferring US technology to the company.

US spy agencies believe Huawei is supported by the Chinese military and that its equipment could provide Beijing with sensitive data of other countries.

The two countries are also engaged in a trade war and military dispute linked to airspace and navigation.

The trade war, especially, heated up between the two sides after failing to close a trade deal.

US President Donald Trump initiated the trade war against China last year, when he first imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the country.

He now boasts that his tariffs on Chinese imports were hurting China, while rewarding his own country in terms of economic dividends.

Trump told Fox News earlier this week that the Chinese side was "getting totally killed" by his tariffs.

China, however, had downplayed the US trade war.

Beijing admits that the tariffs have had some impact on the Asian country's economy; however, it assured its nation that the impact was “controllable”.