  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Uzbekistan Certifies Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Uzbekistan Certifies Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Published February 18th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Uzbekistan Certifies Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is certified and approved for mass use following Phase 3 clinical trials, said Uzbekistan’s Special Republican Anti-Coronavirus Commission. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Uzbekistan decides to purchase 1M doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, authorities say

Uzbekistan on Wednesday authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and decided to purchase 1 million doses, authorities said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is certified and approved for mass use following Phase 3 clinical trials, said Uzbekistan’s Special Republican Anti-Coronavirus Commission.

It has also allowed a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd -- whose Phase 3 clinical trials are continuing -- to be produced in Uzbekistan.

The country will start a vaccination program next month, with more than 4 million people are expected to get vaccinated in the first phase.

So far, Uzbekistan has reported a total of 79,497 COVID-19 infections, including 662 deaths and 77,993 recoveries.

EU to Buy 200 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Japan may Throw Away 12 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses Due to Shortage of Syringes
Palestinians Receive 10,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...