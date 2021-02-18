Uzbekistan Certifies Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Uzbekistan on Wednesday authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and decided to purchase 1 million doses, authorities said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is certified and approved for mass use following Phase 3 clinical trials, said Uzbekistan’s Special Republican Anti-Coronavirus Commission.

It has also allowed a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd -- whose Phase 3 clinical trials are continuing -- to be produced in Uzbekistan.

The country will start a vaccination program next month, with more than 4 million people are expected to get vaccinated in the first phase.

So far, Uzbekistan has reported a total of 79,497 COVID-19 infections, including 662 deaths and 77,993 recoveries.