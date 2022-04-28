Vacation or Staycation? Plans for UAE Long Eid Break Vary

As Ramadan approaches its end, UAE residents are excited for a nine-day Eid break, one that is inspiring lots of travel plans already.

In the post-COVID19 world and after two years of restrictions, millions of people in the UAE are finally drafting travel plans to make use of the long Eid break.

According to the National, a growing number of UAE residents are planning to travel abroad for the break, including many expatriates who wish to visit their families and friends in their home countries, in addition to others who are taking some time to unwind after two years of stress and prolonged homestays due to the pandemic.

The UAE publication noted that the increasing interest in international travel comes at a time airfare costs are rising by nearly 60%, pressured by the surge in oil prices caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. UAE residents who wish to travel do not seem stopped by the rising cost of air travel as they want to enjoy the perks of relaxed restrictions after two years of unusual travel experiences.

However, the fact that the break comes during a school semester, not the summer vacation, is prompting many UAE-based families to consider local staycation options, since it helps them make the best out of the time available over the Eid break.

Looking for things to do during the long weekend? https://t.co/j05SZKZ369 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 22, 2022

Another reason behind the rising popularity of local tourist spots among citizens and residents is the delay in Schengen visas issued in the country, caused by the surge in applications, Khaleej Times reports, making them resort to picturesque staycation options that are attracting tourists from all over the world.

Consequently, hotels near Dubai's beaches and landmarks are already reporting near-full occupancy rates for the Eid break, expecting lots of local tourists to be enjoying the country's warm beaches throughout the 9-day Eid.