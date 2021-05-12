Vacationing with Kids in Saudi Arabia: 5 Fun Places to Visit

Are you in the mood for some Middle Eastern cuisine or camel rides? Well, then Saudi Arabia should be your next travel destination. The country is home to vast deserts that allow you to ride camels under the hot desert weather, among other interesting outdoor adventures.

It is also home to unique and diverse landscapes, ancient cities, and modern architecture. The Saudi Arabia narrative is so vast and interesting for any travel enthusiast to ignore. But does this narrative have a place for kids?

If you intend to tour Saudi Arabia in the company of your kids, worry not. This country boasts of many wonderful places to explore as a family. The country’s tourism sector is being revamped as we speak, with the hope of boosting the tourism numbers to 30 million annually within the coming decade. There are better road networks now, many hotels with relaxed rules for tourists- especially women, and an all-around improved hospitality sector. It is also easier now to apply for Saudi Arabia Visa regardless of your religion. Booking tickets from the UK or US to Saudi Arabia is also effortless. All these factors make the country friendly for family vacations.

With that in mind, here are 5 fun places to visit when vacationing in Saudi Arabia with kids:

1. The Eastern Oasis





Source: scoopnest.com

This oasis represents tons of Saudi Arabia’s deepest and most ancient culture. Although the kingdom’s cultures vary from one region to the other, the Al Ahsa Oasis is a hub for most of these cultures. Your kids will enjoy learning the local culture as well as exploring the unique terrain around the oasis. The Qasariah souq and the Al Qarrah caves are located not far from the oasis, so you can explore them as well before taking a flight back to Riyadh. This oasis is also easily accessible by train.

2. The Riyadh Zoo





Riyadh is the capital city of Saudi Arabia, so you can bet that accommodation and food options are in plenty. There are also many international visitors in the city, so you won’t feel like the only non-Muslim or non-Arab around. When in the zoo, the kids will enjoy watching flamingos, kangaroos, swans, kangaroos, and many other animals that aren’t found in the west. The endangered houbara bustard bird lives here as well.

3. Al Fanateer Beach





This beach is second to none in the world when it comes to cleanliness. It is lined with beautiful palm trees, the greenery here will make you feel like you are touring the Amazon, and the hospitality of the locals is unmatched. Your family will love the barbeques in the area as well as the many picnic areas. If you are looking for a place where you can engage in family outdoor activities, this beach has the most bays to cruise in, tracks for family jogging, and the best malls for family shopping.

4. Al Bujairi Heritage Park





Source: mt.gov.sa

Visiting the Al Bujairi Heritage Park allows you to taste the kingdom’s traditional dishes and the entire dining experience. It is home to the Najd Village and is located in the Dariyah District. Your kids will also learn lots of Arabian history, from the formation and growth of the Arabian Peninsula to the history of Saudi’s greats Mohammad bin Abdul Wahab and Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud. You will find it all here.

Visiting these places and others will be more convenient if you travel by car, in order to make it more suitable for yourself, maybe you should get an international driving permit similar to those they use in Europe.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia is the cultural hub of the Arabian culture and the big brother to all other Middle East nations. It is also the home to Islamic, making it a must-visit destination for any Muslim faithful who wants to instill faith in his/her young kids. And even if you aren’t a Muslim, this country is a great getaway for anyone looking for pleasant weather during winter. The people here are hospitable, so you don’t have anything to worry about.

By Ariana Merill

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Al Bawaba Business or its affiliates.