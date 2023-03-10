Valhalla Network: Community Banks & the Alchemy of Modern Credit

According to Oliver Studd, during the height of the financial crisis in Germany, it was the locally owned community banks that didn’t need a bailout. For Oliver and his team at Valhalla Network, we will always need banks and access to banking services.

This isn’t to argue that either, in their current state, are fit for service: this episode begins with a blistering introduction into how a modern bank actually works. What if the future of banking was not simply decentralized, or distributed, but local, geographically restricted and community ran?

Tune in for background on the electronic alchemy of current accounting systems, a stark warning on CBDCs and an alternative future in which local banks actually might still exist.

In a way, it’s counterintuitive. Most DAO projects currently aim to create organizational structures across borders, allowing team members to collaborate and get paid virtually. For Valhalla, global problems actually start locally - particularly when it comes to small businesses, and reforming the modern bank.



