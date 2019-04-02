Video: 10 Best Countries for Expat Workers

2 of the top 5 countries for expat workers were GCC countries. (Shutterstock)

By Rim ElChami

If you're planning to move to a new country for the sake of your career, you should keep an eye on Europe or the GCC.

That’s according to a new report from HSBC, which found that 2 of the top 5 countries for expat workers were GCC countries; Bahrain (2nd) and UAE (4th).



Based on responses from 22,318 expats working in 163 countries, the report measured those countries deemed best for expat workers along a series of metrics — such as work/life balance, earnings prospects and career development. It revealed that select countries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region scored most highly.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth in HSBC's survey for the fourth year running.

95% of expats in the UAE reported receiving benefits as part of their employment package — the highest level in the world — while 73% said their earnings prospects were better than in their home country.

The country is also recognized for its inviting work culture, with 50% of the respondents claiming the work culture was better there than in their home nation.

Bahrain

Bahrain soars 10 places this year to dominate the second position on HSBC's list.

77% of expat workers reported better earnings prospects in Bahrain than in their home country. Respondents praised Bahrain for the additional relocation benefits expats typically receive for making the move. Accommodation allowance (69%), airfare stipend (68%), and medical packages (64%) were among the perks most typically received.