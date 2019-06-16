Vietnam to Deliver Its First Car Tomorrow

It is seeking to tap into national pride with vehicles that include sedan and SUV models, along with e-scooters and even electric buses. “In less than 72 hours, the first Vietnamese branded cars will officially be driven on the streets of Vietnam,” said Vingroup director general Nguyen Viet Quanghe. Quang -- speaking at the sprawling factory in Haiphong where rows of red, white and grey cars were being assembled -- said the company has received orders for 10,000 cars and “tens of thousands” of e-scooters.
Vietnam’s Prime Minister said he hoped the vehicles would help Vietnam become a household name -- alongside auto-making heavyweights Japan and Germany. “Vietnamese are able to do what the world can,” Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. GDP growth hit 7.1 per cent last year, and the World Bank says annual growth is expected to reach 6.6pc later this year. Vietnam currently assembles foreign-branded cars for a growing domestic market: auto sales are up 22 percent year-on-year over the past five months, according to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
The cradle-to-grave Vingroup empire includes housing, resorts, farms, schools, hospitals, shopping malls and smartphones. CEO Vuong is worth an estimated $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.