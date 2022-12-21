Visionize's in-room apps drive regional expansion

Visionize Technology, a leading tech-hospitality company, has announced its regional expansion into hotels and resorts to implement the latest automation systems in to facilitate staff operations and guest experience using in-room apps.

With code built from scratch and a fast-growing portfolio of hotels around the U.A.E., Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq, Visionize ensures that each and every hotel receives tailored customization features within the system in terms of language, guest demographic, specific task automation pertaining to various operations, and other custom-built options to meet requirements accordingly.

Mazen Chedid, founder & CEO of Visionize Technology, stated: "Being in a time where greater sustainability along with reducing costs and maximizing revenue is key, the implementation of our systems appears to successfully meet these objectives. With our unique features specially tailored to each hotel's needs, we see huge growth potential across the region due to the increased need for smart automated solutions for guests."

The system entirely tracks F&B hotel operations including staff, kitchen and the very recent clearance system which completely tracks all orders, while significantly decreasing human effort and time.

Visionize has also succeeded in generating more revenue and higher average spend across all properties in the region using built-in smart marketing and upselling features, along with fantastic visual experience and a seamless bilingual interface.

Visionize is seeing an increase in demand for task automation and communication streamlining in the field of hospitality and it is projected that the growth of hotels and resorts in this company portfolio could potentially double by Q3 2023.