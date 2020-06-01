Vodafone, Microsoft Team Up to Support Remotely-Working Businesses

Vodafone Qatar has partnered with Microsoft Qatar to promote digital services and support companies of all sizes to work remotely. The partnership includes a set of workplace solutions for working and collaborating remotely through Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams. Vodafone Qatar is currently offering all businesses the first six months, free of charge on selected packages.

With businesses across the country adopting remote working models, Microsoft Teams will empower their workforce to chat, meet, call and collaborate securely – all on a single smart platform and foster a new work culture.

Workplace solutions offered within Microsoft 365 give businesses of all sizes access to virtual conferencing and collaboration tools and features, as well as easy access to all applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Microsoft OneNote, and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams is a new hub for business teams to share files, have online conversations, and have virtual meetings all in one place. In addition, business teams will be able to add multiple applications during calls, record important points during meetings, and save files on OneDrive.

Vodafone Qatar’s Business Services Director, Mahday Saad Al Hebabi, said: “With most of Qatar’s COVID-19 employees working from home, this highlighted the need for businesses to equip their teams with the right tools , particularly for remote communications.

Vodafone is very pleased to partner with a leading company like Microsoft to offer businesses these workplace solutions - Microsoft 365 including Microsoft Teams, tools that will have a major role in helping them ensure business continuity and drive digital transformation.

Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said, “Our collaboration with Vodafone is about Microsoft’s efforts to support business across Qatar. Together, we look forward to empowering organizations of all sizes in the country with our innovations – enabling their workforce to connect remotely, remain safe, productive and achieve more.

With the aim of supporting remote work and learning, Vodafone Qatar is providing telecommunications solutions and tools such as Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, to schools, universities and businesses to help these institutions and the business sector grow in these unprecedented times.

Businesses can learn more about Vodafone Qatar’s first six months free Microsoft 365 offer by visiting vf.qa/microsoft365 or contacting Vodafone ‘s Business Care Team at 40010100.