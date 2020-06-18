Volvo Korea to Invest $124 Million to Enhance After-Sales Service Network

Volvo Car Korea plans to nearly double the number of service centers to 52 and that of repair centers to 312, by 2023, the company said in a statement.
Volvo has reported robust sales in Korea so far this year, helped by new models, such as the new S60 sedan.
Its sales in the January-April period jumped 26 percent to 4,318 vehicles from 3,426 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, according to South Korean News Agency (Yonhap).
In August last year, Volvo introduced the third-generation S60 sedan, revamping the previous model released eight years ago, to compete with Audi's A4, BMW's 3 series and Mercedes-Benz's C-class models.
Volvo established a business entity in Korea in 1998, and Volvo Cars Korea is wholly owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China.
