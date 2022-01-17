  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Walmart to Enter the Metaverse Through Its Own Cryptocurrency, NFTs

Walmart to Enter the Metaverse Through Its Own Cryptocurrency, NFTs

Published January 17th, 2022 - 12:17 GMT
Walmart to Enter the Metaverse Through Its Own Cryptocurrency, NFTs
In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users a digital currency, as well as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. (Shutterstock)

Walmart Inc. is getting ready to enter the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), reported CNBC

Also ReadWalmart Hosts Over 200 Bitcoin ATMsWalmart Hosts Over 200 Bitcoin ATMs
Walmart
Source: Twitter

The retail giant filed for several trademarks on December 30th indicating its intentions to make and sell virtual goods including electronics, toys, sporting equipment, personal-care products, among others according to CNBC report. In another filing, Walmart said it would offer users a digital currency, as well as NFTs.

According to Bloomberg, applications also were filed for “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” implying that Walmart may be preparing a virtual shopping experience. It’s also seeking trademarks to apply the Walmart name and “fireworks” logo to heath-care services and education in virtual and augmented reality. 

In a statement, Walmart said it is “continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences.” It declined to comment on the specific trademark filings.

Also ReadWalmart Hosts Over 200 Bitcoin ATMsWalmart Denies Crypto Payment Partnership With Litecoin

“We are testing new ideas all the time,” the company said. “Some ideas become products or services that make it to customers. And some we test, iterate, and learn from.”

Tags:WalmartCryptoCryptocurrencyNFTNFTs

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...