What are the different types of crypto bagholders?

ALBAWABA- When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, there are different types of investors with varying strategies and goals. Among them are the "bagholders," a term used to refer to investors who have held onto a cryptocurrency for a long time, sometimes even as its value has dropped significantly. While the term "bagholders" often has a negative connotation, there are different types of bagholders, each with its own motivations and strategies.

What are bagholders?

Crypto bag holders are investors who hold onto a particular cryptocurrency for an extended period, often beyond the point of profitability.

Source: Shutterstock

While some bag holders continue to hold onto their investments in the hopes of future growth, others have different reasons for keeping their bags. Here are some of the most common types:

The different types of crypto bagholders:

The Maximalists believer: This type of bag holder truly believes in the long-term potential of a cryptocurrency and has unwavering faith in the technology. They are confident that the cryptocurrency will eventually gain widespread adoption and increase in value.

Michael Saylor and Bill Miller IV are more BULLISH than ever on #Bitcoin 🚀



Get ready for a mind-bending fireside chat between two of the BIGGEST corporate bitcoin holders 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KA8OSfHKTr — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) February 9, 2023

The Speculator: Speculators hold onto a cryptocurrency in the hopes of making a quick profit, even if it means holding onto it for an extended period. They are often attracted to new and emerging cryptocurrencies with a potentially high upside.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The Unaware: Unaware bag holders are investors who bought into a cryptocurrency without knowing the full extent of what they were buying. They may not be fully aware of the risks involved or the long-term prospects of the cryptocurrency they invested in. This type of bag holder is aware of the current value of their cryptocurrency but chooses to ignore it. They are often focused on other things and do not pay much attention to their crypto holdings.

The HODLer:

The "HODLer" (hold on for dear life) is a type of bag holder who holds onto a cryptocurrency for the long term, regardless of market conditions. They may have bought into a cryptocurrency with the intention of holding it for several years, or they may simply be waiting for a specific price point to sell. The HODLer is often associated with the popular Bitcoin meme that originated in 2013. An example of a HODLer is someone who has held onto a large amount of a cryptocurrency for several years, through multiple market.

The Gambler: The gambler is a type of bag holder who invests in a cryptocurrency with a high risk of failure, hoping to get lucky and make a massive profit. They may be willing to take on significant risks in the hopes of hitting it big.

The Trapped Holder

The "Trapped Holder" is a type of bag holder who bought into a cryptocurrency when it was at a high value, and then watched as its value declined. They may not have sold because they were hoping for a rebound, or because they did not want to take a loss. They may have even bought more at a lower price, hoping to average down their initial investment. This type of holder is often criticized for holding onto a cryptocurrency that may not have a viable future, but they may also be holding onto it as a form of sunk cost fallacy. An example of a trapped holder is someone who bought a large amount of a cryptocurrency at its peak in 2017, and then watched as its value declined by 90% or more.

The "Yield Farmer":

is a type of bag holder who holds onto a cryptocurrency for the purpose of earning yield or interest. They may participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols that offer high yields in exchange for staking their cryptocurrency, or they may lend their cryptocurrency out for interest. They may not be as concerned about the long-term value of the cryptocurrency they are holding, as long as it continues to generate yield. An example of a yield farmer is someone who holds onto stablecoins and earns high yields by staking them in various DeFi protocols.



In conclusion, crypto bagholders are a diverse group with various reasons for holding onto their investments. Some are believers in the long-term potential of a cryptocurrency, while others are speculators hoping for quick profits. There are also those who are unaware of the risks involved or are apathetic about their investments. Understanding the different types of bag holders can provide insight into the motivations behind crypto investing and the wider adoption of cryptocurrency.