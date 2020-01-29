What Makes Serviced Apartments More Popular Than Hotels?

Across multiple, popular tourist destinations in both the UK and the US, serviced apartments are gaining popularity at a faster rate than hoteliers may have imagined, causing them to rethink their business strategies.

Now the real question is, why do people love serviced apartments so much and what is it about them that travelers are loving more than hotels in the same price range?

The Advantage of Getting More for the Same Price

How much it would cost to rent a serviced apartment is entirely dependent on the location, the provider, the size of the rooms, and other relevant details, but there is no doubt about the fact that all quality serviced apartments are bigger than similarly priced hotel rooms. They have more rooms and each room in a high quality serviced apartment is bigger than the average hotel room in similar price brackets.

This means that more people can easily be accommodated in a single apartment, so even if a premium apartment costs somewhat more than a hotel room, it will actually end up costing less per person, when you are in a group.

Health and Freedom: Serviced Apartments Come with Fully Stocked Kitchens

If you visit Dream Apartments, you will notice that premium serviced apartments do not just come with kitchens, which no hotel room offers, they actually come with fully equipped, gorgeous ones too.

From classy cookware and fresh cooking supplies to a state-of-the-art kitchen with all modern appliances such as microwaves and dishwashers; everything one can possibly expect from a modern, posh kitchen is included in their finest serviced apartments, spread throughout different locations in the UK and abroad.

Staying true to the home away from home theme, people can have a real home-cooked meal in serviced apartments, even when they are thousands of miles away from their own homes. Health-conscious guests and new parents, in particular, will find this to be an unbeatable advantage over traditional hotel rooms.

Quality of Service: Housekeeping, Laundry, Concierge, and More

Although there are beautiful kitchens in every serviced apartment, you don’t really have to cook yourself, if you don’t want to! Everything feels like home, but housekeeping or laundry is not the guest’s responsibility either. The bottom line is that the quality of service in serviced apartments are designed in such a way that guests can keep their privacy and feeling of staying in a homely, private environment, but without having to do any of the chores either.

Aside from housekeeping, laundry, etc. classy serviced apartments also offer their 24-hour concierge service to assist guests in finding and enjoying everything that they want to. Whether it’s arranging a local sightseeing tour or handling an unforeseen change in your stay, the concierge will help the guests organize everything.

The accommodation industry is growing bigger with every passing year in the UK, and serviced apartments are the fastest-growing segment in the sector. After taking into account all the reasons we just discussed, it just makes a lot of sense as well. Therefore, to answer the titular question, one would have to say that although hotels are not going anywhere anytime soon, serviced apartments offer a better alternative to traditional hotel rooms in a lot of situations.

That’s a fact more people have come to realize of late, which has consequently boosted the popularity of serviced apartments among travelers from across the globe.